Branden Albert, Mario Williams among 4 Dolphins released

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

AP Sports Writer

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) Left tackle Branden Albert was among four players released Thursday by the Miami Dolphins, clearing the way for 2016 first-round draft pick Laremy Tunsil to move over from guard.

Also departing were four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Mario Williams, defensive tackle Earl Mitchell and cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu. The moves save about $20 million in 2017 cap space.

Albert, 32, anchored the Dolphins' line for three seasons when healthy but missed four games last year because of a wrist injury and illness. He hasn't played all 16 games since 2011 with Kansas City.

Albert was due to make $8.88 million this year. He mentored Tunsil, who was a three-year starter at left tackle at Mississippi and played mostly guard as an NFL rookie after he was taken 13th in the draft.

Tunsil was touted as a potential No. 1 overall choice before a video was posted on his Twitter account showing him smoking from a gas mask connected to a bong.

Williams, 32, saw little action after signing a $17 million, two-year deal in 2016. He had 1+ sacks, increasing his career total to 97+, and made 13 tackles.

Mitchell was limited to nine games and five starts because of injuries. Ekpre-Olomu didn't play in 2016 while still recovering from a serious knee injury in college.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL