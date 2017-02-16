To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Buffalo Bills reach deal to re-sign linebacker Ramon Humber
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The Buffalo Bills have agreed to re-sign backup linebacker and special teams player Ramon Humber.
The deal was reached on Thursday, a month before Humber was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent. He has eight years of NFL experience and was signed by Buffalo just before the start of the season.
Humber had a team-high 12 special teams tackles in 16 games, and also started one game on defense.
February 16, 2017