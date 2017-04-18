To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Raiders release DT Dan Williams
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) The Oakland Raiders have released defensive tackle Dan Williams after two seasons with the team.
Williams signed a $25 million, four-year contract with Oakland in 2015, but saw his playing time diminish last season. The move made Tuesday saves $4.5 million on the salary cap.
Williams went from playing about half the defensive snaps in 2015 to playing just one-third last season, according to Football Outsiders. He had just 17 tackles and a half-sack.
The Raiders previously lost defensive tackle Stacy McGee in free agency and will likely target that position in the draft.
Updated April 18, 2017