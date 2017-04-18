To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Seahawks decline to match 49ers offer to OL Garry Gilliam
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Offensive lineman Garry Gilliam is joining the San Francisco 49ers after Seattle declined to match his restricted free agent tender.
The Seahawks had the right to match Gilliam's $2.2 million contract for 2017, but instead allowed him to join an NFC West rival on Tuesday. The Seahawks will not receive any compensation because they tendered Gilliam at the lowest level.
Gilliam has experience playing both tackle positions and will likely compete with Trent Brown for the starting right tackle spot this season in San Francisco.
Gilliam entered the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State. He started 29 games the past two seasons with Seattle.
Updated April 18, 2017