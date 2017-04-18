To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
MLB Baseball
|MLB Baseball
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
Indians' Tomlin hopes for turnaround against Twins
Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins
- The Indians captured six of their last seven meetings with Minnesota last year to take the series, 10-9. And just one game separates the two Central Division rivals since the turn of the century (2000), with the Twins holding a 156-155 advantage.
- After sweeping three games at Texas to begin the season, the Indians have dropped each of their last three series while going 2-7. Cleveland's 3-4 hitters have combined for a .207 batting average in 2017, the second lowest in MLB, while their 31 strikeouts are the second most.
- The Twins are 3-5 since opening the season with four straight wins. Now 7-5 overall, all their games to date have come against the American League Central. Minnesota didn't reach seven victories against the AL Central last season until July 16 (7-22).
- Danny Salazar didn't complete five innings in any of three starts against the Twins last year, going 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA. He issued eight walks and allowed 14 hits, including five home runs, over 10.2 innings versus Minnesota.
- After going hitless in his first two games of 2017, Francisco Lindor has reeled off a 10-game hitting streak, which is tied for the longest active mark in MLB (three other players). Lindor is batting .415 with four home runs, seven RBI and 11 runs scored during his spree.
- Kyle Gibson is winless in four career starts against the Indians at Target Field, where he's 0-2 with an 8.38 ERA and a .365 average allowed. He's surrendered a .421 batting average at home versus Cleveland with runners in scoring position, as well as a .500 average at home when facing right-handed hitters.
MLB Headlines
- Umps may soon go to mic for replays
- Yanks push run to 8, Montgomery wins 1st
- Astros blank Angels for fifth win in row
- MLB gets C-plus in racial, gender hiring
- Red Sox edge Rays in Patriots Day game
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Cleveland Indians entered the Monday game against the Minnesota Twins with losses in seven of their past nine games, though manager Terry Francona said he didn't feel there was any sort of World Series hangover affecting his team.
Cleveland simply had not put together enough pitching and hitting to win games.
"We haven't swung the bats collectively really well," Francona said. "At times we haven't pitched well. I don't attribute that to anything other than not swinging the bats real well yet. We've been inconsistent in our play."
The Indians got back to their winning formula of steady starting pitching, lights-out bullpen work and some timely hitting in a 3-1 win against the Twins on Monday. Cleveland will try to further Francona's point when it sends Josh Tomlin to the mound on Tuesday for the second game of the four-game series.
Right-hander Phil Hughes will start for the Twins.
Tomlin is a good example of Francona's mention of pitching struggles. The right-hander is 0-2 with an 18.47 ERA this season. Tomlin gave up seven runs in 1 2/3 innings to the Chicago White Sox in his last start.
Despite Francona's assessment, the Indians' hitting -- led by Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez -- generally has been there. The pitching has been the biggest problem. Cleveland is tied for fifth in the American League in runs per game (4.46 per game), but the Indians also have the majors' worst ERA at 5.01.
Danny Salazar pitched six innings and allowed one run to the Twins on Monday, and the bullpen added three scoreless innings, though closer Cody Allen loaded the bases in the ninth inning before getting Joe Mauer to fly out.
"They've had a couple injuries that they've dealt with," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said of Cleveland. "More than capable rotation; you know about their bullpen, a lot of exciting offensive players. We had a nice go at these guys last year, had a chance to win the overall season series near the end but couldn't pull it out."
The Indians won 10 of the 19 meetings between the two teams last season even as the Twins were on their way to a 103-loss season and Cleveland was winning the AL pennant.
Minnesota has shown its most improvement on the pitching side. The Twins own the major's lowest ERA, 2.50.
"It's early, but we have had a high number of quality starts, and they seem to be passing the baton each and every day to the next guy," Molitor said. "Hopefully we can continue to respond in that fashion. It's unfortunate that we've squandered some of those outstanding starts and not been able to put them in the win column."
In his return from season-ending surgery last year for thoracic outlet syndrome, Hughes (2-0, 3.86 ERA) has won both of his outings with mixed results. He threw six innings of one-run ball to beat the White Sox on April 7, then came out on the right end despite yielding four runs in 5 2/3 innings against Detroit on Thursday.
Another player coming back from a lost season, Michael Brantley, helped push Cleveland to the win on Monday with his second home run of the season.
"He looks like Brantley (again), which is a big compliment to him and his work ethic," Francona said.
Brantley said: "I'm getting there, let's put it that way. It's going to take some repetition. It's going to take some time. I understand that. I understand the process that it takes now from being out for a little while -- actually a long while. It's going to take a little bit of time, but we're taking the right steps in the positive direction."
Updated April 18, 2017