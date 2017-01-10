Reds sign RH reliever Louis Coleman to minor league deal

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) Right-hander Louis Coleman agreed to a minor league deal on Tuesday with the Cincinnati Reds, who invited him to big spring training with a chance to win a role in their historically bad bullpen.

The 30-year-old reliever went 2-1 with a 4.69 ERA in a set-up role for the Dodgers last season, making a career-high 61 appearances. He spent the previous five seasons with the Royals, going 6-4 overall with two saves.

It's the Reds' second move in a week to upgrade the bullpen, which gave up a major league record 103 homers last season. The Reds signed Drew Storen to a $3 million, one-year deal last week, and he could win the closer's job. Cincinnati also needs help in the set-up role.

---

