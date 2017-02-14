Francona hasn't watched Indians' Game 7 loss

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Associated Press

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) Manager Terry Francona hasn't watched the Cleveland Indians' Game 7 loss to the Chicago Cubs in the World Series. He's not one to look back.

The Indians' extra-inning loss to the Cubs in one of the best World Series finishes was difficult for Cleveland to get past. Francona didn't dwell on it.

"I don't spend a lot of time on what has already happened," he said Tuesday. "It doesn't do any good."

The Indians are a favorite to reach the playoffs again this season with a roster that has proven it can win close games. They're expecting outfielder Michael Brantley and pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar to be back in form after injuries. They also added slugger Edwin Encarnacion.

"At this time of year, everyone is at glass half-full," Francona said as the Indians opened spring training. "We have good reason to be."

The Indians' run extended Cleveland's year of resurgence. The Cavaliers won the NBA title, ending the city's long streak without a major championship, and the Indians took Game 7 to extra innings before falling short of their first title since 1948. With the Cubs winning their first championship since 1908, the Indians have the longest drought in the majors.

Francona is interested in seeing how the Indians respond to it.

"There are a lot of unknowns," he said. "Just being brutally honest, it could go one of two ways. They could come back with a sense of entitlement, or they can come back being hungry, knowing where they were and be like, man, I want to get back there again. My bet is on No. 2 with this team."

Notes: LHP Chris Narveson agreed to a minor league deal and was invited to big league camp. The 35-year-old is 30-19 with a 4.71 ERA in eight seasons with the Cardinals, the Brewers and the Marlins. ... Grady Sizemore has been hired as a player development adviser. He'll spend time in the Indians' camp. Sizemore played for the Indians from 2004-11 and was a three-time All-Star.