Brunson's career-high 27 lifts No. 1 Nova over Bluejays

(AP Photo/John Peterson)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 27 points, and No. 1 Villanova extended its school-record winning streak to 20 games with an 80-70 victory over No. 10 Creighton on Saturday.

The game marked only the second time in Big East history that two unbeaten teams met in a conference game, and it lived up to the hype until the Wildcats (14-0, 2-0) pulled away in the final minutes.

Kris Jenkins added 21 points and Josh Hart had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the defending national champions.

Marcus Foster led the Bluejays (13-1, 1-1) with 22 points. Justin Patton had 18 points and eight rebounds.

After Isaiah Zierden's 3-pointer with 4:47 left tied it at 66, the Bluejays missed four straight shots before Maurice Watson Jr. snaked his way for a layup to cut the deficit to five with a minute left. The Wildcats made all six of their free throws in the last 36 seconds to finish off the win.

The Wildcats were the first defending national champion to visit Omaha since 1946, and the third-largest crowd (18,831) in the CenturyLink Center's 13-year history was there to greet them. The white towel-waving fans filled the seats early and made the building as loud as it's ever been as the Bluejays ran onto the court. Creighton used that fuel to make its first five shots and build a quick 10-point lead.

But Brunson scored 11 straight points to lead Villanova back, and Jenkins' falling-down 3-pointer put the Wildcats ahead 25-24. Patton, after sitting with two fouls for a few minutes, came back to tie it and put the Bluejays back up with an inside basket and dunk. Jenkins' 3 gave the Wildcats a 42-41 lead at halftime.

Brunson and Hart hit clutch shots to keep Villanova mostly in control the second half. Donte DiVincenzo's tear-drop shot put Villanova up 63-54 before Patton's two dunks started a 9-0 run that tied it with 7:41 to play.

Creighton went cold after that, and Villanova ran off to its fifth straight win over the Bluejays.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The Wildcats showed the mettle of a champion in an atmosphere Hart called the "craziest" he had ever played in.

Creighton: In a game with nine lead changes and five ties, the Bluejays went toe-to-toe with Villanova until the last 4 minutes and still look like a team capable of making a deep run in March.

UP NEXT

Villanova visits Butler on Wednesday.

Creighton visits St. John's on Wednesday.

