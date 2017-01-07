Beachem, Farrell lead No. 23 Notre Dame past Clemson

(AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) V.J. Beachem tied his career-high with 22 points and No. 23 Notre Dame remained undefeated in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 75-70 victory over Clemson on Saturday.

Matt Farrell added 15 points for the Irish (14-2, 3-0) including a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left for the game's final margin.

Bonzie Colson recorded his ACC-best 10th double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds for Notre Dame, which has won five straight. Steve Vasturia added 14 points.

Jaron Blossomgame had 22 points and eight rebounds for Clemson (11-4, 1-2) and Gabe DeVoe knocked down a career-high four 3-pointers while scoring 14 points.

Blossomgame has averaged nearly 18 points in his career against Notre Dame, including a 30-point outing last season.

This was Notre Dame's Mike Brey's 700th game as a Division I head coach. After upsetting No. 9 Louisville at home on Wednesday, Brey said he wanted the Irish to be "greedy" with their ACC winning streak, and the Irish did just that in the final minutes.