No. 10 Creighton beats Providence 78-64

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Justin Patton had 20 points and Maurice Watson Jr. scored 11 with 14 assists on Saturday to help No. 10 Creighton beat Providence 78-64.

Marcus Foster had 17 points and Khyri Thomas added 16 for the Bluejays (15-1, 3-1 Big East), who opened a 10-0 lead and never trailed.

Emmitt Holt scored 17 points and Kalif Young had nine rebounds for Providence (11-6, 1-3).

With a snowstorm dumping 4-8 inches on the area, the Dunkin Donuts Center was unusually quiet for a visit from a Top 10 team.

The early stumble didn't help.

PC missed its first six shots before Holt's layup made it 10-2 with 4 minutes gone in the game. The Friars managed to stay within 10 points until there were about 8 minutes left, when Creighton went on a 15-1 run to put the game away.

Providence had won its last five against Creighton, including the 2014 Big East title game.

Creighton scored the first 10 points of the game and nursed the lead for most of the first half until two layups by Holt and a jumper by Isaiah Jackson tied it 27-all with 5 minutes before the break. It was 31-31 when the Bluejays scored eight straight points on two dunks by Patton and two layups by Thomas to help them take a 39-33 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton opened the season with 13 straight wins before losing to then-No. 1 Villanova on New Year's Eve. The Bluejays will have another big test against No. 18 Butler.

The Friars had a tough start to Big East play, with games against ranked Xavier, Butler and Creighton among their first four (along with Georgetown). Next up is unranked DePaul.

UP NEXT

Creighton returns home to play No. 18 Butler on Wednesday.

Providence visits DePaul on Tuesday.

---

