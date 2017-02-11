Briscoe, Monk lead No. 15 Kentucky past Alabama, 67-58

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Isaiah Briscoe had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to help No. 15 Kentucky weather one of its lowest scoring outputs and beat Alabama 67-58 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (20-5, 10-2 Southeastern Conference), fresh from a shootout win over LSU, found a way to win at a much different tempo after dropping three of their last five games.

Malik Monk added 17 points against the Crimson Tide (14-10, 7-5), which was coming off a quadruple-overtime road upset of No. 19 South Carolina.

Monk's free throws in the final seconds put Kentucky above its season low of 66 points in a loss to No. 17 Florida a week earlier. The Wildcats came in ranked third nationally in scoring at 90.2 points a game.

Bam Adebayo scored 14 points before fouling out with 6:02 left and Kentucky leading 50-39. Briscoe scored nine points after the half, including key baskets down the stretch.

Braxton Key led Alabama with a game-high 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Dazon Ingram scored 12, but the Tide didn't get much offensive production beyond them.

Alabama made just 9 of 26 free throws (34.6 percent).

Briscoe answered with baskets the first two times Alabama closed within seven points in the final minutes. The third time, the Wildcats took over after Key's basket with 1:05 left cut it to 57-51.

Derek Willis buried a 3-pointer, Monk made a layup and De'Aaron Fox punctuated the decisive swing with a dunk.

The Wildcats held Alabama without a field goal the final 4 minutes of the first half and carried that dominance back from the locker room, too. Kentucky pushed its run to 20-5 and its lead to 18 points early in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky coach John Calipari secured his 23rd consecutive on-court 20-win season, most among active coaches. The Wildcats reached 1,000 straight games with a made 3-pointer.

Alabama made a 3-pointer to open the game and missed its next nine attempts. Key broke that drought midway through the second half. Tide finished 3 of 14 from beyond the arc.

FALSE ALARMS

Kentucky's basketball team not only had a noon tip but was awoken three times by fire alarms at the hotel overnight - all false alarms. The first went off at 3:30 a.m.

UP NEXT

Kentucky hosts Tennessee before hitting the road for two more games.

Alabama hits the road for the only time during a current four-game stretch with a visit to Missouri.

