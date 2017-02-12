Ball scores 22 to lead No. 10 UCLA past Oregon State 78-60

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) Lonzo Ball had 22 points and nine assists as No. 10 UCLA ran away late to defeat Oregon State 78-60 on Sunday.

Ball made 9 of 12 shots as the Bruins (23-3, 10-3 Pac-12) shot 52 percent while winning their fourth straight after consecutive losses at the end of January.

TJ Leaf added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bruins, who struggled offensively early and posted a season-low 32 points in the first half.

Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 18 points and Drew Eubanks added 13 points and seven rebounds for Oregon State (4-22, 0-13 Pac-12), which has lost 13 in a row, and 18 of their last 19.