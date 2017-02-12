Allen lifts Hokies past No. 12 Virginia in 2 OTs, 80-78

(AP Photo/Don Petersen)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Seth Allen hit a short jumper in the lane with 3.2 seconds left in the second overtime and Virginia Tech beat No. 12 Virginia for the second consecutive year at Cassell Coliseum, 80-78.

Allen, who led the Hokies (17-7, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 22 points, pulled up a few feet from the basket and made the shot, ending a crazy game that featured a tip-in to force the first overtime and a shot that died on the rim, helping to force the second.

London Perrantes had 22 points to lead Virginia (18-6, 8-4), but the Cavaliers couldn't put away their rival.

Ty Outlaw's tip-in with 1 second left in regulation forced the overtime, and Perrantes' bid for a go-ahead layup with 21 seconds left in the first overtime died on the rim. The officials called a jump ball, the Hokies had the possession arrow and Allen missed for the Hokies.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers are in a brutal stretch that saw them play at Syracuse, at home against No. 4 Louisville, in Blacksburg and then they have a game at home against No. 18 Duke and on the road at No. 8 North Carolina. In Virginia Tech, they encountered a rival badly needing something to go right.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have plenty of talented scorers with five averaging in double figures, but they struggle mightily when some of them can't get going. Top scorer Zack LeDay's first points came with 16:47 to play, and No. 2 scorer Ahmed Hill's first came with 12:12 remaining. The Hokies rallied and took the lead once they started connecting, but might not have had to climb all game had they been more productive earlier.

UP NEXT

The Hokies have a quick turnaround, traveling to play at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Virginia returns home to face Duke on Wednesday night.

---

