Minus Costa, Chelsea still too much for Leicester

(AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(AP) -- Even without star Diego Costa, Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday.

Because of a reported dispute with manager Antonio Conte and his staff, Costa did not travel with the club to Leicester. Conte said prior to the match that Costa is dealing with a back injury, but that apparently is the basis for the dispute between the team and their top performer.

The striker has also drawn interest from a Chinese club that could pay him more than $30 million a year, thus leaving his return to Chelsea potentially in doubt.

Costa ranks among the league leaders with 14 goals, but Chelsea (17-1-3) hardly needed him as they had little trouble pushing their league lead to seven points ahead of second-place Tottenham Hotspur.

The Foxes (5-6-10) lined up with three at the back as they looked to match the visitors, but it was Chelsea who started the better before taking an early lead after six minutes. After some patient build-up, Cesar Azpilicueta swung in a cross and Eden Hazard teed up Marcos Alonso who kept his composure with a cool finish into the far corner.

Marc Albrighton provided a number of decent balls into the box for Leicester, but without Islam Slimani, who is away on international duty at the African Nations Cup, they failed to carry a threat in the area.

Chelsea started the second half in a much more dominant mood, and they were soon 2-0 up with Alonso again the scorer on 51 minutes.

Pedro added the final score for Chelsea in the 71st minute.