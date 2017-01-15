Man U rally to draw Liverpool, extend overall unbeaten run to 16

(AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

(AP) -- Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in the 84th minute to help Manchester United rally for a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Though the tie ends United's nine-match winning streak in all competitions, they extended their overall unbeaten run to 16 games. Man U (11-7-3), whose last defeat in the Premier League came at leader Chelsea on Oct. 23, are sixth in the table.

Liverpool (13-6-2) are 0-3-1 in all competitions since winning four straight league contests, but sit third while tied on points with second-place Tottenham Hotspur.

The game got off to a slow start, and the first real chance fell to United's Paul Pogba on 19 minutes, but he dragged his effort wide of the post from the edge of the box. The visitors then got the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot when Pogba blatantly handled the ball inside the area in an attempt to clear a James Milner corner. Milner took the spot-kick himself and made no mistake to make it 1-0 to Liverpool in the 27th.

Ibrahimovic had a good chance to equalise from a close-range free-kick on 34 minutes, but Simon Mignolet pulled off a good save from the low effort. Mignolet then made another strong save on a Henrikh Mkhitaryan shot inside the box before the break.

United's Jose Mourinho made a change at halftime and brought on Wayne Rooney in place of Michael Carrick. Mkhitaryan had another good chance 10 minutes into the half, but could only pull his shot off target after going through on goal.

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho came on just after the hour mark and made an immediate impact as he slipped a through ball to Roberto Firmino, who forced David De Gea into a smart save.

The home side then leveled the score when Marouane Fellaini saw his header come back off the post before Ibrahimovic sent his own header in off the bar.

Georginio Wijnaldum could have won the game for Jurgen Klopp's side in injury time, but he produced a tame shot from a good position inside the United box.