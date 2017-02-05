Man U pound reeling Leicester, league unbeaten run at 15

(AP) -- Leicester City went down 3-0 to Manchester United on Sunday at King Power Stadium after goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata allowed the visitors to extend their Premier League unbeaten streak to 15 games.

For defending champion Leicester (5-6-13), it was a fourth consecutive league defeat that has them a stunning 16th in the table and one point above the relegation zone. The Foxes have been shut out in five straight league fixtures and posted one goal over the last seven.

United (12-9-3), meanwhile, returned to their winning ways after three consecutive league draws. They are sixth in the table, but two points out of fourth.

Jose Mourinho's side went ahead on 42 minutes when Mkhitaryan picked up the ball just inside the Foxes half and raced passed Robert Huth before burying his shot into the back of the net. United were then 2-0 up on the stroke of halftime when Ibrahimovic converted a low cross from Antonio Valencia with a first-time shot from eight yards.

On 49 minutes, Mata played a neat one-two with Mkhitaryan and slotted the ball passed a hapless Kasper Schmeichel to end the scoring.