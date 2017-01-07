Grizzlies rally from 24 down to stun Warriors 128-119 in OT

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Mike Conley scored 27 points and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied all the way back from 24 down, stunning Golden State 128-119 in overtime Friday night for their second victory over the Warriors this season.

Golden State squandered Stephen Curry's 40 points with an awful fourth quarter and watched Conley knock down a key jumper with 55 seconds left in OT.

Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph each made two quick baskets as the Grizzlies hit their initial five shots in the extra period and snapped Golden State's nine-game home winning streak.

Draymond Green had a three-point play for the Warriors with 2:22 left in overtime, then made a steal on the other end. But he turned the ball over and Troy Daniels immediately hit a corner 3-pointer for Memphis.

Conley tied it on a 17-footer with 7.4 seconds left in regulation, and a heavily guarded Curry missed from way back before the buzzer.

Kevin Durant had 27 points and 13 rebounds but missed five free throws in the Warriors' sixth defeat of the season. The Grizzlies handed Golden State a 110-89 loss on Dec. 10.

One spectacular play seemed it would sum up Curry's night until his team crumbled.

Off the ground mid-shot, he knocked down a 3-pointer and converted the four-point play to chants of "M-V-P!" with 5:16 left in the third quarter after a foul on his backside by Vince Carter. Curry's bottom on the court and mouthpiece hanging out moments later, he raised both arms up to make sure everybody knew the shot was good - and it was.

The Warriors didn't make their first field goal in the fourth until Curry's jumper with 3:14 to go. They shot 2 for 13 in the period with five turnovers.

Klay Thompson had been questionable with an illness but got going in a hurry. He scored 12 points on 12 shots in 13 minutes out of the gate and wound up with 17 points for Golden State.

Curry, who shot 15 for 27 and 5 of 13 on 3s, has made a concerted effort to be more aggressive on the offensive end during this recent stretch and since a defeat at Cleveland on Christmas after which he said he didn't shoot enough.

He notched his second 40-point game following a 35-point outing Wednesday against Portland. But the Warriors lost for the first time in 26 regular-season games when Curry scored at least 30 points.

Curry had 17 points in the first quarter alone on 6-for-8 shooting. He scored only two in the second but made a pretty drive-and-dish out to Thompson for a 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer and put the Warriors ahead 67-55 at the break.

That came after Durant dribbled twice through his legs and stepped back for a 3 from the top with a hand in his face as the first quarter ended. Durant shot 7 for 17 and 13 of 18 on free throws.

Memphis won on Golden State's home floor for the first time since an 88-81 victory in overtime on Nov. 20, 2013.

POPULAR PACHULIA

Warriors center Zaza Pachulia is thrilled to be an All-Star contender thanks to all the fan support from his home country of Georgia, noting: "They have experience. They know how to do it right and I'm not surprised at all."

Pachulia - who scored in double figures for the third straight game with 10 points - swears he's not asking for votes. "It's just happening," he said. And he is so appreciative of the support and love because "it kind of tells me I'm doing something right."

His phone has been blowing up with all the updates.

"He's very popular in Georgia. We know that," coach Steve Kerr said. "And a lot of people in Georgia probably vote more than once."

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: F JaMychal Green started after missing Wednesday's game at the Clippers, wearing a mask to protect the broken nose he sustained Friday. "I guess it's not something that bothers him. He's a tough kid," coach David Fizdale said. ... Tony Allen had a season-high six steals.

Warriors: Golden State had gone four straight games with 30 or more assists while shooting at least 50 percent, but did neither this time (23 assists, 49.4 percent). ... The Warriors held a 24-18 rebounding advantage in the first half but were outrebounded 47-44 overall.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Utah on Sunday after beating the Jazz 102-96 in Salt Lake City on Nov. 14.

Warriors: At Sacramento on Sunday in their only non-home game in a stretch of 10, but they don't get on a plane until Jan. 19. The Warriors have won the last 12, 13 of 14 and six in a row on the road but will play their first game at the new Golden 1 Center.