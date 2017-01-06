Rockets extend streak to 7 with 100-93 win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Ryan Anderson had 19 points, all in the second half, and Eric Gordon scored 17 off the bench as the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to seven games with a 100-93 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

In a game that was close throughout, Anderson led five Rockets players in double figures. He hit five 3-pointers on a night when Houston attempted 49 of them and made 15.

Patrick Beverley also scored 17 points, while leading scorer James Harden had an off shooting night and finished with 14.

D.J. Augustin led five Magic players in double figures with 19 points. Aaron Gordon added 18, while Serge Ibaka had 16 points and 12 rebounds.