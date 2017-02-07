Wade scores 31, Bulls blow big lead but hold off Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Dwyane Wade scored 31 points, including the final seven for Chicago to help the Bulls hold off the Sacramento Kings 112-107 on Monday night.

After the Bulls squandered a 27-point lead in the second half, Wade hit a tiebreaking 20-footer to put them ahead for good, 109-107, with 13 seconds left. Then he stole the inbounds pass following a timeout and went the length of the court for a dunk to make it a four-point margin.

Wade added a free throw with a second to play following the second technical foul of the night on a furious DeMarcus Cousins, who thought he was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Cousins was ejected after picking up his 16th technical of the season, a total that triggers an automatic one-game suspension.

Just after the third quarter ended, a minor fracas broke out that involved Cousins, teammate Matt Barnes, Bulls assistant head coach Jim Boylen and Chicago forward Taj Gibson. Cousins shoved Boylen's arm away as tempers flared, and all three players were given technicals.

Michael Carter-Williams had 21 points for the Bulls, and Robin Lopez scored 17. Jerian Grant added 13 points as Chicago won its second straight and third in four games.

The Bulls played without leading scorer Jimmy Butler, who missed his second consecutive game with a bruised right heel. He participated in Monday's shootaround and was a game-time decision.

Ty Lawson had 22 points and Barnes scored 19 for the Kings. Cousins had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Darren Collison scored 14. Sacramento has lost four of five.

A corner 3 by Grant gave the Bulls their biggest lead, 82-55, with just over four minutes to play in the third quarter. The Kings cut it to a basket on several occasions in the fourth and tied it on Cousins' bucket with 36 seconds left, but could never take the lead in losing to the Bulls for a fifth straight time.

Sacramento scored 11 straight points to pull to 93-90. Cousins made a driving layup to tie it.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Rajon Rondo, who led the NBA in assists last season with the Kings, drew a fair amount of boos when he entered in the first quarter. ... Gibson picked up three quick fouls in succession early in the fourth quarter and went to the bench with five.

Kings: Shot 5 of 20 in the first quarter and trailed 27-11. ... It was the third of a six-game homestand that concludes Sunday against New Orleans.

