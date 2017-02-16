Westbrook scores 38 in triple-double as Thunder top Knicks

(Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook scored 38 points and posted his 27th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 116-105 on Wednesday night.

Westbrook moved into sole possession of third place for the most triple-doubles in a season, behind Oscar Robertson's 41 in 1961-62 and Wilt Chamberlain's 31 in 1967-68. The star guard had 14 rebounds and 12 assists in the 64th triple-double of his career.

Victor Oladipo scored 21 points and Jerami Grant added 13 for the Thunder, who snapped a two-game skid.

Carmelo Anthony had 30 points for the Knicks after being selected to the All-Star Game as an injury replacement for Kevin Love earlier in the night. Derrick Rose scored 25 and Courtney Lee added 16.

The Knicks jumped out to a 16-2 lead and shot 73 percent in the first quarter to take a 39-27 lead. Anthony made his first seven shots and scored 19 points in the first quarter.

New York led by 17 in the second quarter before the Thunder rallied and took a 62-60 lead at halftime. Westbrook had 19 points and 10 assists at the break.

Westbrook clinched his triple-double on a rebound with about seven minutes left in the third quarter. Oladipo's 3-pointer as time expired in the period put the Thunder ahead 88-80.

With about five minutes remaining, Westbrook caught Anthony on a pump fake before draining a 3 that put the Thunder up 105-94.

TIP-INS

Knicks: C Joakim Noah and G Brandon Jennings sat out with injuries. Noah missed his fifth straight game with a sore left hamstring, while Jennings sat out with a sore Achilles tendon. ... Willy Hernangomez started in Noah's place and finished with eight points and 10 rebounds. ... Anthony was held to one point in the second quarter.

Thunder: G Alex Abrines was added to the Rising Stars Challenge as a replacement for injured Philadelphia big man Joel Embiid. Abrines joins Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis on the World Team. ... Thunder owner Clay Bennett presented Westbrook with his All-Star Game jersey before the opening tip. ... Former center Kendrick Perkins attended the game. He was at the team's practice earlier in the day.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 23.

Thunder: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 24.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.