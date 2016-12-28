UConn hires Edsall to return as coach from NFL's Lions

(AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) UConn is bringing back Randy Edsall as coach, hoping to turn around the Huskies by bringing back the winningest coach in school history.

Athletic director David Benedict announced Edsall's hiring on Wednesday, two days after firing Bob Diaco. Diaco went 11-26 in three seasons.

Edsall coached at UConn from 1999 to 2010, going 74-70 and winning the Big East titles in 2007 and 2010. He left to become the coach at Maryland from 2011-2015 after he took UConn to the Fiesta Bowl in his final season with the Huskies.

Edsall was hired by the Lions in January as a director of football research. Lions coach Jim Caldwell said Wednesday that Edsall was a "strong candidate" for UConn and he hopes everything works out.

Edsall says in a statement that it's an honor to have the opportunity to lead UConn again. He says he wishes he had done things differently when he left the university the first time.

