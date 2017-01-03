Texas Tech QB Mahomes bypassing senior season for NFL draft

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes is bypassing his senior season for early entry in the NFL draft.

Mahomes, the FBS leader this season with 5,052 yards passing, announced his decision during a campus news conference Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Mahomes said he felt the timing was right for him to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL. He said draft evaluators gave him a second-round grade.

Despite a strained right shoulder and a left wrist injury, Mahomes played every game this season for the Red Raiders (5-7).

He had surgery last month on the wrist of his non-throwing arm. He is scheduled to get the cast removed Wednesday.

Mahomes is third on Texas Tech's career passing lists with 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns.

---

More AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25