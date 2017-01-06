To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Hawks GM Wilcox apologizes after fan insulted by joke
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox has apologized for making a joke a fan believed was racially insensitive.
Wilcox insisted he was only trying to make fun of himself and his family.
Wilcox, who is white, made a reference to his mixed-race marriage and family while speaking to season-ticket holders in December.
Wilcox issued a statement, obtained Friday by The Associated Press, after the fan, Clarenton Crawford, was upset by the joke.
"At an early December chalk talk, I made a self-deprecating comment at my own expense regarding my family, which is multi-racial," Wilcox said in the statement. "This joke offended Mr. Crawford and his wife and for that, I apologize."
The Hawks have not issued a statement regarding the matter.
Former Hawks GM Danny Ferry resigned on June 22, 2015, after repeating racially charged statements from a scouting report about then-free agent Luol Deng.
