Derrick Rose not with Knicks for game against Pelicans

(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

NEW YORK (AP) Derrick Rose is not playing for the New York Knicks against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Brandon Jennings started at point guard Monday night, with the Knicks saying only that Rose was not with the team. New York coach Jeff Hornacek had given no indication shortly before the game that Rose would not be available for the game.

Rose has played in 33 of 37 games during his first season with the Knicks, averaging 17.3 points.