Washington State QB Falk to return for senior year

(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Washington State quarterback Luke Falk says he will return for his senior season.

Falk made the announcement Wednesday morning.

He says the chance to play one more season with his teammates and friends factored into his decision.

Falk completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,468 yards with 38 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as Washington State finished 8-5 this season.