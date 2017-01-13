Rangers closer Sam Dyson avoids arbitration with $3.52M deal

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Closer Sam Dyson avoided salary arbitration by agreeing with the Texas Rangers on a $3.52 million contract for next season.

The hard-throwing right-hander went 3-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 38 saves in 73 games for the AL West champions last season, when he earned $525,270. Dyson took over as closer about a month into the season and finished third in the AL in saves.

The 28-year-old Dyson was drafted by Toronto in 2010 and claimed off waivers by Miami three years later. The Rangers acquired him at the trading deadline in 2015.

Dyson is 11-9 with a 2.93 ERA and 40 saves for his career.

Texas has five other players eligible for arbitration: relievers Jake Diekman, Jeremy Jeffress and Tanner Scheppers; right-hander A.J. Griffin; catcher Robinson Chirinos; and infielder Jurickson Profar.