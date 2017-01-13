Alabama's Robinson, Humphrey, Stewart declare for draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Alabama left tackle Cam Robinson, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and wide receiver ArDarius Stewart are skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft.

The trio announced their decisions on Friday, four days after the Crimson Tide lost to Clemson in the national championship game. Robinson and Humphrey are both projected as first-round picks.

Robinson started every game at left tackle during his three-year career. He won the Outland Trophy this season as the nation's top interior lineman.

Humphrey was a two-year starter after redshirting in 2014. He had 36 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Stewart led the Tide in receiving with 864 yards and eight touchdowns despite missing two games with a sprained knee and one for a suspension.

