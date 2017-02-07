Chris Carter agrees to $3.5M, 1-year deal with Yankees

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP) -- Chris Carter, who tied for the National League home run lead last season, agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the New York Yankees.

The deal, which is subject to a successful physical, includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $3 million salary and $500,000 in performance bonuses: $100,000 each for 250, 300, 350, 400 and 450 plate appearances.

"I am excited to go play for a bigger market team with more national exposure," Carter said Tuesday in a telephone interview with The Associated Press.

Carter, whose career-high 41 home runs last season matched Colorado's Nolan Arenado for tops in the NL, became a free agent in December when Milwaukee failed to offer a 2017 contract.

Carter hit .222 with a career-best 94 RBIs while appearing in a NL-leading 160 games last season. He played 155 games at first base in his first year in the NL after spending the first six years of his career in the American League with Oakland and Houston. Carter's 27 doubles, 122 hits, 76 walks and 84 runs scored last season were also career-highs, but he struck out 206 times.

It's unclear how the Yankees will use the 30-year-old Carter; left-handed-hitting Greg Bird expected to play first and Matt Holliday likely to be the regular designated hitter. Seeking right-handed bats to balance a batting order dependent on lefty power, the Yankees agreed earlier this offseason to a $13 million, one-year contact with Holliday.

Carter spent the majority of the last two seasons playing first base but spent 120 games at DH for the Astros in 2014.

"I'm ready for whatever role they give me," he said. "I know they have Holliday and I know Bird's there, so I'm looking to help the team in way I can."

It's been a tough few months of uncertainty for Carter, who hit 102 homers in the last three seasons.

"It's definitely been tough having to wait this long in the offseason when spring training is so close," he said. "I'm glad to have this out of the way now so I can get out there at spring training and have a team and be out there with the guys."

Carter's successful 2016 season came after a difficult 2015 when he hit just .199 for the Astros with 24 homers and 64 RBIs.

"After bouncing back last year I'm looking to having a better season and contributing to my new team," he said.