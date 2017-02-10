Cardinals guard Snider returning vs. Miami after hip injury

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Louisville coach Rick Pitino says junior point guard Quentin Snider will play Saturday against Miami after a six-game absence because of a hip injury.

The No. 4 Cardinals' assists leader and second-leading scorer was expected to miss 2 to 3 weeks after being injured in a Jan. 14 win over Duke. Snider's recovery instead lasted longer and he just returned to practice this week. Pitino couldn't say Friday if his guard would start against the Hurricanes (16-7, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) but noted, "We made sure he was in really good shape before he practiced."

Louisville (19-5, 7-4) will also have senior center Mangok Mathiang and sophomore forward Deng Adel back after each served one-game suspensions for missing curfew. Both players apologized to fans for their behavior.

