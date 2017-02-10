To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Cardinals guard Snider returning vs. Miami after hip injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Louisville coach Rick Pitino says junior point guard Quentin Snider will play Saturday against Miami after a six-game absence because of a hip injury.
The No. 4 Cardinals' assists leader and second-leading scorer was expected to miss 2 to 3 weeks after being injured in a Jan. 14 win over Duke. Snider's recovery instead lasted longer and he just returned to practice this week. Pitino couldn't say Friday if his guard would start against the Hurricanes (16-7, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) but noted, "We made sure he was in really good shape before he practiced."
Louisville (19-5, 7-4) will also have senior center Mangok Mathiang and sophomore forward Deng Adel back after each served one-game suspensions for missing curfew. Both players apologized to fans for their behavior.
More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Updated February 10, 2017