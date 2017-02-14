Stroman, McHugh, Odorizzi win; Wacha, Anderson, Walker lose

(AP Photo/Christine Cotter)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) Tampa Bay's Jake Odorizzi, Houston's Collin McHugh and Toronto's Marcus Stroman won their salary arbitration cases Tuesday, and St. Louis' Michael Wacha, Milwaukee's Chase Anderson and Arizona's Taijuan Walker lost.

Decisions for all six starting pitchers were announced simultaneously. Teams and players have split 12 cases this winter and the sides are on track for 16 hearings, the most since teams won 10 of 16 decisions in 1994.

Odorizzi was given a raise from $520,700 to $4.1 million by arbitrators Edna Francis, Margaret Brogan and James Oldham rather than the $3,825,000 figure submitted by the Rays.

McHugh received a hike from $529,000 to $3.85 million from Sylvia Skratek, Elizabeth Neumeier and Andrew Strongin instead of Houston's $3.35 million offer.

Stroman got a boost from $525,900 to $3.4 million from Steven Wolf, Jeanne Wood and Oldham rather than Toronto's $3.1 million figure.

Among the losers, Wacha was awarded a raise from $539,000 to $2,775,000 by Dennis Archer, Gary Kendellen and Neumeier instead of a $3.2 million he wanted.

Anderson, who had a $520,200 salary last year, was given a $2.45 million salary by Howard Edelman, Mark Burstein and Neumeier rather than his $2.85 million request.

Walker received a raise from $528,600 to $2.25 million from Gil Vernon, Robert Herzog and Wood instead of the $2.6 million he submitted.

A right-hander who turns 27 next month, Odorizzi was 10-6 with a 3.69 ERA last year, his third full season with the Rays.

McHugh, a 29-year-old right-hander, was 13-10 with a 4.34 ERA, down from 19-7 in 2015.

A 25-year-old right-hander, Stroman was 9-10 with a 4.37 ERA last year in his first full season following a torn left anterior cruciate ligament.

Wacha, a 25-year-old right-hander, was 7-7 with a career-high 5.09 ERA last year in 24 starts and three relief appearances, down from 17-7 with a 3.38 ERA in 2015.

St. Louis had not gone to a hearing since beating pitcher Darren Oliver in 1999. A 29-year-old right-hander obtained from Arizona in January 2016, Anderson was 9-11 with a 4.39 ERA last year in 30 starts and one relief appearance. His ERA dropped from 5.44 in the first half of the season to 3.02 in the second half.

A 24-year-old right-hander, Walker was acquired by Arizona from Seattle in November as part of a trade that sent speedy infielder Jean Segura to the Mariners. Walker was 8-11 with a 4.22 ERA last year in 25 starts.

Oakland outfielder Khris Davis ($5 million), Miami pitcher David Phelps ($4.6 million) and New York Mets infielder Wilmer Flores ($2.2 million) won earlier this month, and Arizona pitcher Shelby Miller ($4.7 million), Boston pitcher Fernando Abad ($2 million) and Baltimore catcher Caleb Joseph ($700,000) lost.

Four relief pitchers, remain scheduled for hearings this week: the New York Yankees' Dellin Betances, Baltimore's Brad Brach, the Chicago Cubs' Pedro Strop and Pittsburgh's Tony Watson.