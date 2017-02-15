To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Kansas State president asks fans to stop vulgar chants
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) The president of Kansas State has asked Wildcat basketball fans to stop using vulgar chants targeted at the Kansas Jayhawks when the rivals meet in Bramlage Coliseum.
The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2lQLZEl ) reports that Kansas State President Richard Myers spoke out against the chants Wednesday in a letter to the public posted on the university's website. He described the chants as "personally embarrassing."
Kansas State students chanted an expletive followed by "KU" in a variety of songs when the Jayhawks visited Manhattan on Feb. 6. Kansas pulled away late in the game, winning 74-71.
Myers says friends across the country reached out to him, expressing dismay about the conduct.
The university has tried in the past to address the chant by promoting sportsmanship and eliminating some songs from the arena's playlist.
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com
Updated February 15, 2017