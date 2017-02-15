NBA chooses Anthony as Love's All-Star replacement

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks is an All-Star again.

The NBA announced Wednesday night that Anthony has been picked to replace Cleveland forward Kevin Love on the Eastern Conference roster Sunday for the All-Star Game in New Orleans.

It's the 10th All-Star selection for Anthony, and his eighth consecutive.

Love is expected to miss six weeks after undergoing surgery on his left knee Tuesday. Injury replacements are chosen by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Anthony entered Wednesday night's game in Oklahoma City averaging 23.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists this season. Among players on this year's All-Star rosters, Anthony's 10 trips to the league's in-season showcase are second-most to only Cleveland's LeBron James - an All-Star for the 13th time.

Anthony's addition was one of many All-Star weekend moves made Wednesday by the NBA because of various injuries.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid will not participate in the Rising Stars Challenge or the Skills Challenge because of an injured left knee. Oklahoma City's Alex Abrines will replace Embiid on the World Team for Friday night's Rising Stars game, and Denver's Nikola Jokic will take Embiid's spot in the Skills Challenge on Saturday night.

Jokic was already headed to All-Star weekend to play in the Rising Stars game. Embiid has not played since Jan. 20 because of the knee problem.

Also, New York's Willy Hernangomez was picked to replace Denver's Emmanuel Mudiay in the Rising Stars game. Mudiay has a back injury.