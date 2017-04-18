To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
NFL to announce regular-season scheduled on Thursday night
NEW YORK (AP) The NFL will release its 2017 regular-season schedule Thursday night.
The announcement will come during a TV show beginning at 8 p.m. EDT.
Super Bowl champion New England will host the kickoff game on Thursday, Sept. 7, possibly in a rematch of the title game with Atlanta. The Patriots' other home games are against division rivals Miami, Buffalo and the New York Jets, and Kansas City, San Diego, Carolina and Houston.
The season will end Dec. 31.
---
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
Updated April 18, 2017