James sitting out for Cavaliers at Detroit
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) LeBron James is out of the lineup for Cleveland's game at Detroit as coach Tyronn Lue tries to manage the workload of his star players.
Kyrie Irving is expected to play Monday night, but Lue said beforehand that James would miss his third game of the season. The Cavaliers are playing their fifth game in seven days, and James went 40 minutes in Sunday's 109-108 victory over Golden State.
Cleveland lost the other two games James didn't play - at Indiana on Nov. 16 and at Memphis on Dec. 14.
Updated December 26, 2016