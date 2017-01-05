Amid trade reports, Hawks' Korver sits in New Orleans

(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Kyle Korver has not played through more than half Thursday night against the New Orleans Pelicans amid trade reports involving the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Korver has averaged nearly 28 minutes of action per game this season and has shot nearly 43 percent from 3-point range for his career. He was in uniform and participated in warm-ups as media reports that he could be traded began to circulate shortly before tip-off.

Hawks public relations officials said they were aware of media reports regarding Korver but could not confirm that the club was considering a trade and had no comment on why he was not playing.

Korver shook teammates' hands during the final warm-up session before tip-off and spent the first half sitting on the bench, where he remained after the third quarter began.