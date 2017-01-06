Love, Irving set to return to Cavs' lineup against Nets

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

NEW YORK (AP) Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving are expected to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers' lineup for their game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Coach Tyronn Lue says both stars would play Friday night in the opener of a six-game road trip.

Love missed a loss to Chicago on Wednesday and was limited in the previous game after suffering from food poisoning on New Year's Day. Irving has sat out the last three games while battling right hamstring tightness.

The Cavs are trying to complete a trade for Atlanta's Kyle Korver, but he won't play even if it's finalized Friday. Lue says only those at the morning shootaround would play in the game.