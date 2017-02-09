To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
NBA Basketball
|NBA Basketball
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
James, Irving, Love all play for Cavaliers against Thunder
NBA Headlines
- Westbrook triple-double gets OKC by Cavs
- Bucks' Parker suffers second ACL tear
- Oakley says he did nothing wrong at MSG
- Harden has 30-11-8, Rockets top Hornets
- Sixers edge Magic on McConnell's jumper
By CLIFF BRUNT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue reversed course and started All-Stars LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on Thursday night against Oklahoma City.
Lue said after a 132-117 victory at Indiana on Wednesday night that he was strongly considering resting them. He said Thursday that all three said they "feel pretty good" and wanted to play.
James played 38 minutes, Love 35 and Irving 34 against the Pacers. All three played more than 40 minutes Monday in an overtime win at Washington.
The Cavaliers are on a four-game winning streak. Lue said the chemistry the team has developed during the run played a role in the decision. It is the last stop on a four-game road trip.
The 32-year-old James ranks second in the league with 37.6 minutes per game.
Updated February 9, 2017