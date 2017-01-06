To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
Blue Jackets hope to bounce back vs. Rangers
New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets
- The Rangers beat the Flyers, 5-2, in Philadelphia on Wednesday, their fourth win in five games. In those four wins, they've outscored their opponents 21-10, and their one loss was a 4-1 decision against Buffalo on Tuesday.
- The Blue Jackets lost to the Capitals, 5-0, in Washington on Thursday, snapping their 16-game winning streak, and leaving them one short of tying the 1992-93 Penguins' NHL record of 17 straight wins. The five-goal loss was their worst this season.
- Since the Blue Jackets moved to the Eastern Conference, the Rangers have had the upper hand on them, going 9-3-1 against them since the 2013-14 season. However, they had a seven-game winning streak against Columbus snapped earlier this season with a 4-2 loss in Ohio in November.
- Michal Grabner and Kevin Hayes each had two goals against the Flyers on Wednesday. It was the fourth time the Rangers have had a game with multiple players scoring multiple goals -- no other team has more than two.
- During the 16-game winning streak, Columbus had four players average at least a point per game -- Cam Atkinson (18), Sam Gagner (16), Brandon Saad (16), and Nick Foligno (14 points in 14 games). Of the 20 players who dressed for a game during the streak, only one, Markus Hannikainen, did not register a point.
- Both teams have closed out games well this season -- the two are tied for third place in third-period goal differential at +16. Only Pittsburgh (+28) and Montreal (+18) have done better this season in the final frame.
The New York Rangers return to Nationwide Arena Saturday with the goal of avenging the 4-2 loss they suffered at the hands of the Blue Jackets Nov 18.
Meanwhile, Columbus is on a mission of its own to return to its winning ways after its 16-game winning streak, the second longest in NHL history, was ended Thursday in Washington.
Both teams are fighting for ground in the highly competitive Metropolitan Division. Columbus (27-6-4) currently sits atop the rankings, but just three points separate them from the third-place Rangers (27-13-1), and four of the Division's teams rank among the top five in the league.
"We have so much hockey to be played," Jackets head coach John Tortorella said. "I still don't know who we are. We have to keep on playing and we are going to start playing in our division now, which is probably the toughest. We have a number of games to go here to define who we are."
The Rangers won 11 of their last 16 games and four of their last five, including a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday. They own a league-leading 14 wins on the road this season (13-4-0).
"This group knows how to prepare and knows how to compete," New York head coach Alain Vignault told assembled media after Wednesday's win. "It's about preparation and competing. Our guys understand how they can go on the ice that how they can execute. That's how they need to play."
For Columbus, in the middle of a four-game stretch against divisional opponents, it's all about response. After operating under the pressure of the winning streak, the team wants to prove that the wins they strung together were not flukes.
"I think we've handled ourselves well throughout," Jackets forward Boone Jenner said. "It's not like anything's ending. It's game 37-38 now and we've got a ways to get to where we want to get to."
Both team's rosters boast four players who have 30-plus points this season. Columbus is also bolstered by the play of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who leads the league in wins (25), owns a .930 save percentage and was in net for 14 of the 16 games during the streak.
"We haven't been able to pull off a record like Minnesota or Columbus, where we win so many games in a row," New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist said. "But we have managed to respond really well after a loss and put together three or four wins. The big thing here is we know we have to respond after a bad game and we've done so. We're in the hunt."
The Columbus matchup is the final game before the Rangers enjoy their in-season bye week. That will be a break that the team is looking towards as a time to heal their roster.
Against Columbus, the team expects to be without power forward Rick Nash (groin) and center Mika Zibaenjad (broken fibula). Defenseman Marc Staal is day-to-day with an upper body injury.
The Rangers hold the edge in the franchise series (14-8-1-1).
Updated January 6, 2017