Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio Preview

Red Wings expect physical game vs. Blue Jackets

When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the host Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, it will be the second time in five days that they will see each other.

Both teams are coming off Thursday losses. Detroit (22-22-10) fell to the Washington Capitals 6-3, while Columbus (34-14-5) sustained its fourth shutout of the season, losing to the Vancouver Canucks 3-0.

"Columbus, the last game we played, I thought was a tougher team to play against (compared to Washington)," captain Henrik Zetterberg told NHL.com Thursday. "They're a lot harder and they play different. Don't get me wrong, (Washington) is a really, really good team, but it's a different team than say, Columbus."

Both teams were already expecting a physical matchup. Adding to the energy levels, each team also had a highly contested play in Tuesday's game.

Columbus forward Josh Anderson left the game in the second period after a mid-ice collision with Brendan Smith. Anderson did not return to the game but did play Thursday. Smith received no supplemental discipline.

Then, in overtime, Seth Jones' game-winning goal came immediately after Brandon Dubinsky broke Zetterberg's stick in the neutral zone. No penalty was called.

"There were some tempers (Tuesday)," Dubinsky said. "It's that time of year where these guys are desperate for points and they want to make the playoffs. It's going to be an intense game."

Increased emotional investment is what the Jackets are looking for right now. They've lost 10 of their last 16 games.

"I think in general we have to play harder and we have invest more in what it is to play a National Hockey League game right now, in the toughest part of the year," Jackets head coach John Tortorella said. "I think the situation we're in right now as a team, all of us together have to understand that is the underlying problem with our club."

The Columbus lineup remains mostly intact. The team has been without defenseman David Savard eight of the last nine games due to back spasms. He skated with the team Thursday and on his own Friday. His status remains day-to-day.

Detroit, meanwhile, has struggled with injuries all season. Going into Thursday's contest, they had 222 man games lost to injury.

The newest name added to the list is that of defenseman Jonathan Ericsson, who suffered a broken wrist against Washington. Per the Detroit News, general manager Ken Holland said that Ericsson will undergo surgery and is expected to miss 12 weeks, which extends past the end of the regular season.

"Losing Johnny is a big loss," Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill said. "He's a 6-foot-6 guy who can skate and play against other team's every best. That will be lost, but that's part of this world we live in and now other guys have to step up and we have a number of guys who are good NHL players at the 'D' position so we're going to have to continue to rely on that depth."

The Red Wings do have some players returning to full health.

Defenseman Niklas Kronwall and forward Frans Nielsen are both likely to play for Detroit this weekend but their status was not confirmed for Saturday. The Red Wings will face Minnesota on Sunday.

Goaltender Jimmy Howard, who was injured Dec. 20 in a game against Tampa Bay, was also recalled from Grand Rapids but Blashill said he is expected to be focusing on rehab hopefully beginning Monday.

Former Central Division foes, the Red Wings hold the all-time series advantage over the Blue Jackets (54-21-1-9), but Columbus has won both games this season and has the edge in the last 10 games (7-2-1).

Also on Friday, it was announced that Red Wings and Detroit Tigers owner Mike Ilitch died at the age of 87. The Red Wings won four Stanley Cups, six Presidents' Trophies, and 16 division championships under his watch.