Blue Jackets waive backup goalie after poor performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) The Columbus Blue Jackets have waived backup goalie Curtis McElhinney after a disastrous weekend performance.
To replace McElhinney, Columbus recalled 24-year-old Anton Forsberg from the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL. If the 33-year-old McElhinney clears waivers, he'll be sent to Cleveland.
McElhinney was in goal on Saturday night when the Blue Jackets fell to the New York Rangers, who rallied from a 4-1 deficit and scored the winning goal with 17 seconds left. Before that, he was 2-0-2 this season starting in place of Sergei Bobrovsky.
Winger Markus Hannikainen also was sent to Cleveland as part of the transaction Monday.
McElhinney is signed through this season.
Updated January 9, 2017